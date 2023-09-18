Next TV reports: “Amazon says its season-two Thursday Night Football opener not only produced the biggest live-football audience ever for its Prime Video platform, but also an all-time streaming high for an NFL game, with viewing on Twitch and NFL Plus factored in. Citing “panel-only” Nielsen National TV Ratings, Amazon said the NFC matchup between the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings averaged 16.6 million viewers across all digital and linear platforms, up more than 16% over last year’s Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers TNF opener.”

