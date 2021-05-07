17th Annual Industry Event Brings Together Top Leaders From Jam City, Tencent Games, Netmarble, EA, Zynga, and Many More for Online Conference

Los Angeles, CA – May 4, 2021 – Digital Media Wire today announced the final agenda and speakers for the 17th annual LA Games Conference , a three-day online event focused on the future of games and connected entertainment. The conference will bring together leaders and decision-makers in Hollywood and gaming from May 10-12.

The event will feature panels, keynotes, and roundtable discussions on topics including Gaming and the Metaverse, NFTs, Diversity and Inclusion, Esports, Mobile Games, the Asian Gaming Market, and more.

The conference includes keynote sessions as follows: Chris DeWolfe, CEO and Co-Founder, Jam City

Bernard Kim, President of Publishing, Zynga

Samantha Ryan, Senior Vice President and Group GM, Electronic Arts

Adam Arrigo, CEO and Co-Founder, Wave, and Alex Kamins, SVP New Business & Ventures, Warner Music Group

Doug Scott, Co-Founder, Subnation and Ted Schilowitz, Futurist at Paramount Pictures Confirmed speakers include: Luke Alvarez, Managing Partner, Hiro Capital Adam Arrigo, CEO and Co-Founder, Wave Moritz Baier-Lentz, Partner, BITKRAFT Ventures Gordon Bellamy, CEO of Gay Gaming Professionals (GGP) and Visiting Scholar, USC Games and USC Esports Itamar Benedy, Co-Founder & CEO, Anzu Chelsea Blasko, Co-CEO, Iron Galaxy Studios David Bloom, Senior Contributor, Forbes, Tubefilter Bjorn Book-Larsson, VP of Product + Avatars, Roblox Frederic Chesnais, Chief Executive Officer, Atari Blockchain Brandon Cubillas, Head of Industry, Mobile Gaming, Google Maxim de Wit, Global Head of Content BD, UDP, Unity Technologies Chris DeWolfe, Co-Founder and CEO, Jam City Trevor Doerksen, CEO, ePlay Digital Andreea Enache, Head of Global Development and Strategy, Blind Squirrel Entertainment Sam Englebardt, Managing Partner, Galaxy Interactive Ben Feder, President, International Partnerships (North America), Tencent Games Jonathan Flesher, Head of Business Development, Discord Jim Gatto, Partner, Sheppard Mullin David Gardner, General Partner, London Venture Partners Jaci Hays, COO, FaZe Clan Chris Heatherly, Games Executive, Formerly NBCU and Disney Chris Hewish, President, Xsolla Gabrielle Heyman, Head of Global Ad Sales, Zynga Jesse Janosov, GM Xbox Community, Microsoft TQ Jefferson, CPO, Survios Jeonghee Jin, CEO, Pearl Abyss America Alex Kamins, SVP New Business & Ventures, Warner Music Group Bernard Kim, President of Publishing, Zynga Damon Lau, Head of Esports, United Talent Agency Kyu Lee, President, GAMEVIL COM2US USA John Linden, CEO, Mythical Games Uri Marchand, CEO and Co-Founder, Overwolf Jamil Moledina, CEO, Hexagram Dan Murray, Co-CEO, Skybound Games Nika Nour, Executive Director, IGDA Foundation David Pakman, Partner, Venrock Delilah Panio, VP, US Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange Keith Pape, CEO, YellowPike Media Saxs Persson, Co-Chief Creative Officer for Mojang Studios, Minecraft Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO, Entertainment Software Association (ESA) Francisca Phillips, Head of Global Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, Jam City Susanna Pollack, President, Games for Change Phil Ranta, CEO, Wormhole Labs Angela Roseboro, Chief Diversity Officer, Riot Games Samantha Ryan, SVP & Group GM, Electronic Arts Ted Schilowitz, Futurist at Paramount Pictures Doug Scott, Co-Founder, Subnation Ned Sherman, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips Julie Shumaker, Senior Vice President of Revenue, Unity Operate Solutions, Unity Simon Sim, President, Netmarble US Andy Swanson, Head of Publisher/Developer Relations, mod.io Caty Tedman, Head Of Partnerships, Dapper Labs Mike Vorhaus, CEO, Vorhaus Advisors Liz Waldeck Pinckert, VP, Business Development Supply North America and Europe, AdColony Margaret Wallace, Director, Business Development, Tilting Point Andrew Wallenstein, President & Chief Media Analyst, Variety Chris Younger, President, Ayzenberg Kevin Zhang, Partner, Upfront Ventures

Support for the 2021 LA Games Conference is provided by: Jam City, AdColony, Xsolla, Tipalti, Sheppard Mullin, ePlay Digital, Independent Game Developers Association, 80 Level, A.List Daily, Digital LA, Westside Digital Mix, Game Audio Network Guild, Interactive Television Alliance, LAVA Gaming, Women in Games International, IAEL, Women in Technology International.

For complete agenda, registration and event details, please visit http://www.lagamesconference. com. To apply for a press badge, please visit http://lagamesconference.com/ press.

