17th Annual Industry Event Brings Together Top Leaders From Jam City, Tencent Games, Netmarble, EA, Zynga, and Many More for Online Conference
Los Angeles, CA – May 4, 2021 – Digital Media Wire today announced the final agenda and speakers for the 17th annual LA Games Conference, a three-day online event focused on the future of games and connected entertainment. The conference will bring together leaders and decision-makers in Hollywood and gaming from May 10-12.
The event will feature panels, keynotes, and roundtable discussions on topics including Gaming and the Metaverse, NFTs, Diversity and Inclusion, Esports, Mobile Games, the Asian Gaming Market, and more.
The conference includes keynote sessions as follows:
- Chris DeWolfe, CEO and Co-Founder, Jam City
- Bernard Kim, President of Publishing, Zynga
- Samantha Ryan, Senior Vice President and Group GM, Electronic Arts
- Adam Arrigo, CEO and Co-Founder, Wave, and Alex Kamins, SVP New Business & Ventures, Warner Music Group
- Doug Scott, Co-Founder, Subnation and Ted Schilowitz, Futurist at Paramount Pictures
Confirmed speakers include:
Luke Alvarez, Managing Partner, Hiro Capital
Adam Arrigo, CEO and Co-Founder, Wave
Moritz Baier-Lentz, Partner, BITKRAFT Ventures
Gordon Bellamy, CEO of Gay Gaming Professionals (GGP) and Visiting Scholar, USC Games and USC Esports
Itamar Benedy, Co-Founder & CEO, Anzu
Chelsea Blasko, Co-CEO, Iron Galaxy Studios
David Bloom, Senior Contributor, Forbes, Tubefilter
Bjorn Book-Larsson, VP of Product + Avatars, Roblox
Frederic Chesnais, Chief Executive Officer, Atari Blockchain
Brandon Cubillas, Head of Industry, Mobile Gaming, Google
Maxim de Wit, Global Head of Content BD, UDP, Unity Technologies
Chris DeWolfe, Co-Founder and CEO, Jam City
Trevor Doerksen, CEO, ePlay Digital
Andreea Enache, Head of Global Development and Strategy, Blind Squirrel Entertainment
Sam Englebardt, Managing Partner, Galaxy Interactive
Ben Feder, President, International Partnerships (North America), Tencent Games
Jonathan Flesher, Head of Business Development, Discord
Jim Gatto, Partner, Sheppard Mullin
David Gardner, General Partner, London Venture Partners
Jaci Hays, COO, FaZe Clan
Chris Heatherly, Games Executive, Formerly NBCU and Disney
Chris Hewish, President, Xsolla
Gabrielle Heyman, Head of Global Ad Sales, Zynga
Jesse Janosov, GM Xbox Community, Microsoft
TQ Jefferson, CPO, Survios
Jeonghee Jin, CEO, Pearl Abyss America
Alex Kamins, SVP New Business & Ventures, Warner Music Group
Bernard Kim, President of Publishing, Zynga
Damon Lau, Head of Esports, United Talent Agency
Kyu Lee, President, GAMEVIL COM2US USA
John Linden, CEO, Mythical Games
Uri Marchand, CEO and Co-Founder, Overwolf
Jamil Moledina, CEO, Hexagram
Dan Murray, Co-CEO, Skybound Games
Nika Nour, Executive Director, IGDA Foundation
David Pakman, Partner, Venrock
Delilah Panio, VP, US Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange
Keith Pape, CEO, YellowPike Media
Saxs Persson, Co-Chief Creative Officer for Mojang Studios, Minecraft
Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO, Entertainment Software Association (ESA)
Francisca Phillips, Head of Global Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, Jam City
Susanna Pollack, President, Games for Change
Phil Ranta, CEO, Wormhole Labs
Angela Roseboro, Chief Diversity Officer, Riot Games
Samantha Ryan, SVP & Group GM, Electronic Arts
Ted Schilowitz, Futurist at Paramount Pictures
Doug Scott, Co-Founder, Subnation
Ned Sherman, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips
Julie Shumaker, Senior Vice President of Revenue, Unity Operate Solutions, Unity
Simon Sim, President, Netmarble US
Andy Swanson, Head of Publisher/Developer Relations, mod.io
Caty Tedman, Head Of Partnerships, Dapper Labs
Mike Vorhaus, CEO, Vorhaus Advisors
Liz Waldeck Pinckert, VP, Business Development Supply North America and Europe, AdColony
Margaret Wallace, Director, Business Development, Tilting Point
Andrew Wallenstein, President & Chief Media Analyst, Variety
Chris Younger, President, Ayzenberg
Kevin Zhang, Partner, Upfront Ventures
