The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Paramount+ has finally found a home in Japan. Paramount revealed Wednesday that the streaming service and its library will launch in the Japan market on Dec. 1 as a no-additional-cost addition to the on-demand services of local operators J:COM and Wowow. J:COM is one of Japan’s top cable television operators and broadband internet providers, while Wowow is the longstanding leading premium pay channel in the market.”

