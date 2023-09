TechCrunch reports: “In the Wild West of generative AI, a new, unlikely cowboy is riding into town. LimeWire — once infamous for music piracy and incurring the wrath of the music industry before shutting down — last year pivoted under new owners into the world of content creation. Now, to build that out further, today it’s announcing the acquisition of BlueWillow, a popular generative AI image creation platform that competes with services like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion.”

Read More