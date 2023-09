The Verge reports: “Apple just made its biggest push in decades to boost original content on its podcast app, which has been refreshed with the recent update to iOS 17. It’s also casting a wider net for its audience by allowing users to connect through third-party apps. Following up on Apple’s WWDC announcements in June, more than 60 original podcasts are now available to Apple Music, Apple News Plus, Calm, and Lingokids subscribers.”

Read More