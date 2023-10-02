Variety reports: “Episodes of Sean Evans’ “Hot Ones,” the hit YouTube series in which celebs try to ingest increasingly spicy buffalo wings, have a new home. FilmRise, the film, TV and streaming network, acquired worldwide digital media rights to a library of content from BuzzFeed Studios, including past episodes of “Hot Ones.” All told, the library deal comprises more than 1,200 hours of content, including other titles such as “BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime,” “BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural” and “Worth It.'”

