Music Business Worldwide reports: “Los Angeles-based B2B music licensing company Songtradr is acquiring Bandcamp from Epic Games. Songtradr says it will continue to operate Bandcamp as a marketplace and music community with an “artist-first revenue share”. The news arrives a year and a half after Epic Games (the maker of the hit video game Fortnite, and Unreal Engine) acquired Bandcamp – an online music store and direct-to-fan platform.”

