Social Media Today reports: “As it looks to build upon its content offerings, and branch out into Elon’s “everything app” vision, X is now also looking to integrate game streaming as part of its expanded content offerings. As you can see in this example, there are quite a few steps involved in setting up a game stream at present, but you can run a gaming broadcast in the app, providing a means to stream gameplay and response content directly within the X stream.”

Read More