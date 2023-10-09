TechCrunch reports: “OpenAI, one of the best-funded AI startups in business, is exploring making its own AI chips. Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. OpenAI is reportedly considering a number of strategies to advance its chip ambitions, including acquiring an AI chip manufacturer or mounting an effort to design chips internally.”

