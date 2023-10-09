Variety reports: “Netflix has given the green light to a new “Squid Game” slot machine — the streamer’s first consumer-products licensing deal in the casino and gambling industry. The slot game is based on one of Netflix’s most popular shows of all time, the South Korean survival drama “Squid Game.” Built by gaming company Light & Wonder, it will integrate several iconic (and deadly) games from the show such as Red Light, Green Light; Tug of War; and the Glass Tile.”

Read More