Financial Express reports: “Spotify is planning to give a bump up to its music platform. The music streaming company is reportedly preparing to launch a new Superpremium, according to code discovered in the app by Chris Messina. The new tier is expected to offer a number of features beyond the existing premium plan, including 24-bit lossless audio quality, AI playlist generation tools, advanced mixing tools and more.”
Home Applications Spotify To Launch Superpremium Service With Lossless Audio, AI Playlists, Advanced Mixing...