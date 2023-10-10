Eurogamer reports: “With all signs pointing to an imminent successful end for Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition saga, Activision has moved to address the issue of its titles appearing on Game Pass, saying not to expect that to happen until next year if the deal goes through. To date, Activision titles have been notably absent from Game Pass, but the assumption has been that would change if Microsoft’s $69bn bid for the Call of Duty publisher succeeded.”

Read More