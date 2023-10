VGC reports: “The feature, which will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium members, will receive a staggered rollout. Sony is targeting an October 17 launch for Japan, October 23 for Europe and October 30 for North America. “Select PS5 games will be available for streaming, and we’re planning to have hundreds of PS5 titles to support this new benefit,” said Hideaki Nishino, SIE’s senior VP of platform experience.”

Read More