Business Wire reports: “Adomni, the leading global platform to plan and buy programmatic digital out-of-home advertising, announced a new advertising sales partnership with TikTok, leveraging the platform’s newly announced ‘Out of Phone’ offering. This strategic collaboration enables brands on TikTok to amplify their content on unique real-world screen types, including large format LED screens, digital urban panels, shopping mall and gym screens, as well as dozens of other formats.”
Home advertising Adomni Partners With TikTok To Extend The Platform’s Advertising ‘Out Of Phone’