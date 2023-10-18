Business Wire reports: “Adomni, the leading global platform to plan and buy programmatic digital out-of-home advertising, announced a new advertising sales partnership with TikTok, leveraging the platform’s newly announced ‘Out of Phone’ offering. This strategic collaboration enables brands on TikTok to amplify their content on unique real-world screen types, including large format LED screens, digital urban panels, shopping mall and gym screens, as well as dozens of other formats.”

