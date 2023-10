Digital Music News reports: “BMG and Universal Music Group (UMG) have officially partnered to “explore a range of collaborative initiatives.” First up: shifting the Bertelsmann subsidiary’s physical distribution to UMG’s Commercial Services division. UMG and BMG unveiled their high-profile “alliance” this morning, about 15 weeks following Thomas Coesfeld’s start as BMG CEO and about one month after the latter business split from Warner Music’s ADA distribution operation.”

