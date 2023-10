Game Rant reports: “Fortnite creators will start earning money based on how many V-Bucks users spend the week before and after they’ve engaged with their islands. This has resulted in a wide range of mixed opinions from the Fortnite Creative community. Even though Fortnite is mostly known for its Battle Royale game mode, it has two other main modes for players to enjoy: Save the World and Fortnite Creative.”

Read More