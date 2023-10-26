Next TV reports: “AMC Networks said advertisers will be able to buy commercials programmatically on three of its linear cable networks. L’Oreal, working with its media agency Omnicom Media Group, was the first national advertiser to buy ads on AMC’s networks programmatically as part of a pilot program in September. AMC also tested its programmatic capabilities by running promo campaigns for shows including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and its FearFest holiday programming stunt.”

