Social Media Today reports: “Pinterest has launched a new education platform for creators, which provides insights into how to make best use of Pins, how to monetize your on-platform presence, and more. The new platform, available in 13 languages, includes a range of guides and notes on how to utilize Pins, including info on how to be featured in Pinterest’s’ editorial surfaces, and how to align with platform-promoted trends.”
