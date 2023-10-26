Next TV reports: “Amazon Ads has announced Sponsored TV, a self-service ad system that will allow brands of all sizes that sell goods on Amazon to reach more customers using Amazon’s streaming TV services. Sponsored TV is an expansion of Amazon’s Sponsor Ads product, which highlights products in online searches, and will help marketers place ads on Amazon Freevee, Twitch and streaming channels offered through Fire TV apps.”
