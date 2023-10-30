Games Beat reports: “In a quest to expand metaverse gaming, Animoca Brands has announced the acquisition of Web3 streaming platform Azarus. Azarus is pioneering blockchain-based game streaming. The strategic move aims to integrate Azarus’ innovative technology into Animoca Brands‘ portfolio, further enhancing the streaming capabilities within Web3 games. The price for the acquisition of the majority stake wasn’t disclosed.”
Animoca Brands Acquires Azarus To Bring Streaming To Web3 Games