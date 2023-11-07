Digital Music News reports: “During 2022, the “global value of music copyright” increased by over $5 billion to hit $41.5 billion, according to a newly published analysis. The massive total and several other telling stats emerged in an annual report authored by former Spotify and PRS for Music chief economist Will Page. Worth clarifying at the outset is that the in-depth breakdown doesn’t factor for the live concert space.”
Home Featured Top Slider The Music Industry’s Valuation — Excluding Live Shows — Hit $41.5 Billion...