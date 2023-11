Games Beat reports: “Leading talent agency WME signed Creators Corp., a development studio specializing in Unreal Editor for Fortnite. WME will leverage Creators Corp.’s expertise to build custom experiences for A-list talent represented by the agency. This is the first deal of its kind for WME to focus on Fortnite. The game’s large audience, over 70 million active monthly users, and young audience make it an attractive option for talent to reach the next generation of fans.”

