TechCrunch reports: “Google’s AI-powered search experience is rolling out worldwide, after initial launches in select markets, including the U.S., India and Japan. Starting today, the AI-based conversational experience known as SGE, or Search Generative Experience, will be available in mor than 120 new countries and territories, globally. It will also support four new languages: Spanish, Portuguese, Korean and Indonesian.”
