Variety reports: “Paramount+ has signed a partnership with Microsoft for the streaming service to be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S across several international markets. Under the deal, Paramount+ will roll out on Xbox consoles in Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latin America (including Brazil), Switzerland and the U.K. The offer will include blockblusters, new originals, exclusive series, hit shows and kids favorites.”

