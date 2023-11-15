GamesBeat reports: “Samsung Electronics said it has added Boosteroid‘s cloud gaming service to the Samsung Gaming Hub, adding to its growing lineup of partners. This collaboration allows Samsung Smart TV, monitor, and Freestyle 2nd Gen projector owners access to an array of high-end video games via the cloud. The strategic partnership aims to enhance the gaming experience for Samsung users, granting access to some of the world’s most beloved game titles.”
