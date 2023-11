Next TV reports: “PBS Distribution said it was launching PBS Food, an additional free ad-supported streaming television channel from the public broadcaster. PBS said the channel is available on Amazon’s Freevee, Plex and Roku. The channel carries new recipes, cooking lessons and the opportunity to embark on foodie adventures around the world and will feature top chefs including Julia Child, Jacques Pépin, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai, Vivian Howard and José Andrés.”

Read More