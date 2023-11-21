Stream TV Insider reports: “Roku has teamed up with Unity to serve interactive streaming TV ads for mobile app marketers looking to drive app installs. Unity is a vendor that, among other services, offers advertising tools for mobile game app marketers to help them acquire users and drive app downloads or installations. The company touts 82 of the top 100 games, as of September 2023, as using Unity to grow their bases. Now Unity’s bringing user acquisition capabilities to streaming TV with Roku through Action Ads.”

