Broadband TV News reports: “Global SVOD subscriptions are forecast to increase by 321 million between 2023 and 2029, reaching a total of 1.79 billion. According to the latest report from Digital TV Research, the US will add 30 million subscriptions, following by Brazil (up by 23 million) and India (27 million). Six US-based platforms will have 946 million SVOD subscribers by 2029, up from 751 million in 2023.”

