The Hollywood Reporter reports: “BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the U.K. public broadcaster BBC, on Tuesday launched BBC Podcasts Premium, its Apple subscription podcast service, in 166 new countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean. Specifically, the service is now available in France, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, India, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, South Africa and Nigeria.”

Read More