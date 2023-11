Kakuchopurei reports: “Bandai Namco’s 021 Fund has expanded its investment portfolio with stakes in two U.S. gaming startups, Flickplay and Code Charm, as part of its strategic plan to foster innovation in the gaming industry. Despite recent challenges such as gaming layoffs and a slowdown in venture capital investments, the Japanese-based company, a division of global gaming giant Bandai Namco Entertainment, remains committed to the U.S. market and startup ecosystem.”

