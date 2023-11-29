Digital Music News reports: “You may be uneasy about what the future holds when it comes to generative AI, but teenagers are not. A new UK study has found that 79% of teens say they’ve used generative AI online in some form. Generative AI uses algorithms and large language models to create new content including text, images, video, code, and yes, even music. Some of the most popular services being used by these teens include ChatGPT, Midjourney, DALL-E, Snapchat My AI, and Bing chat.”

