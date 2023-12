Music Ally reports: “In 2019, a partnership between AI music startup Endel and WMG was wrongly described in several reports (not ours!) as an AI being signed by a major label. In fact, it was a standard distribution deal. With that history in mind… AI music startup Boomy has signed to WMG! Just kidding. This is another distribution partnership, in this case with WMG’s ADA Worldwide division.”

