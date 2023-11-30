Games Beat reports: “Bitmagic today announced that its generative AI -based game development platform is now available for public access via a closed alpha program. The platform lets everyone be a game developer, as it enables gamers to execute their ideas in 3D. By typing a description into a text prompt, they can turn the hard work over to Bitmagic, which produces fully playable games based on the words.”
