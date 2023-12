Hypebot reports: “Sona has launched a new web3-based, no-subscription, ad-free streaming music platform and a marketplace where artists can auction off SONA, the “digital twins” of songs. The startup was co-founded by DJ/producer TOKiMONSTA, who also announced that Sona had raised $6.9 million in seed funding from Polychain Capital, Haun Ventures, and Rogue Capital.”

Read More