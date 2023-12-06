Engadget reports: “Discord bluntly describes the mobile app it launched in 2015 as a squished-down version of its desktop platform. But that acknowledgment comes with an announcement that said app is getting a complete redesign that’s an “independent experience” from its computer-based counterpart. It includes a new set of navigation tabs prominently displayed at the bottom of your screen: Servers, Messages, Notifications and You.”
