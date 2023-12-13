M9 reports: “Meta, one of the leading tech giants have its newest Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Meta AI, the power process surroundings and answer environment-based questions. Meta is finally set to let people try its AI features for the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, though in an early access test to start. The AI features, which can access Meta’s on-glasses cameras to look at images and interpret them with generative AI, were earlier supposed to launch in 2024.”

Read More