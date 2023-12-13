PYMNTS reports: “Snap said Snapchat+ now has more than 7 million subscribers. The company made the announcement while unveiling the latest generative artificial intelligence features it has added to the subscription tier of its instant messaging app, Snapchat, in a Tuesday (Dec. 12) press release. The subscriber count has risen since the launch of that tier in July 2022 and is up from 5 million subscribers in September, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.”

