Coin Telegraph reports: “Worldcoin has launched a new version of its World ID feature, called “World ID 2.0″. According to a Dec. 12 announcement, the new version is integrated with Shopify, Mercado Libre, Reddit and Telegram, allowing users to prove their humanness on these platforms. he announcement stated that the new app integrations add to existing ones, including Discord, Talent Protocol, and Okta’s Auth0.”

