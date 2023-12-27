GamesBeat reports: “The blockchain game industry is still struggling to find adoption, and it’s looking to Web2 studios and franchises to lead the way. That’s one of the insights from the 2023 State of the Industry Report from the Blockchain Game Alliance. In a survey of 526 people at blockchain game companies, a significant 19.8% of those surveyed believe that traditional game studios venturing into the realm of Web3 gaming will have the most positive impact this year.”

