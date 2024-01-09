Variety reports: “Ready for it? ROXi, a music video streaming app for TVs whose backers include Simon Cowell and Kylie Minogue that was first launched in the U.K., is coming to the United States. The service promises American viewers access to some 100 million music videos — including the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé — plus hundreds of curated music video channels, karaoke and music games.”

