Music Ally reports: “There are lots of gadgets being announced at this week’s CES consumer technology show in Las Vegas, but also some music experiences. Sony Music is part of Sony’s presence at the event, for example, with the big reveal for three new metaverse-focused projects. Nitewave (pictured) is a music-themed island for Fortnite created using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) tools by Sony’s own Immersive Music Studios team. It’s a ‘capture the flag’ game soundtracked by various Sony Music artists.”

