TechCrunch reports: “Quora is back at it, raising funding for the first time in nearly seven years. The questions and answers website nabbed $75 million from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which will be used to power the growth of Poe, Quora’s AI chat platform. What makes Quora’s AI chatbots different from the rest of the pack? Quora is trying to develop its own subset of the creator economy based around AI chatbots.”

Read More