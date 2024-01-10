Music Business Worldwide reports: “Global on-demand audio streams reached the 4 trillion mark for the first time ever in a single year in 2023. That’s according to market monitor Luminate (formerly MRC Data / Nielsen Music), which published its Year-End report for 2023 on Wednesday (January 10, 2023). You can download it here. On-demand audio song streams globally rose 22.3% to 4.1 trillion in 2023 (compared to 3.4 trillion in 2022) according to Luminate’s new report.”

Read More