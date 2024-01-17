Next TV reports: “TelevisaUnivision said it plans to launch an ad-supported version of the premium tier of its ViX streaming service this year. The new streaming service will offer ViX’s premium content at a lower price than the ViX Premium tier, which costs $6.99 a month. The price for the new service has not yet been disclosed. TelevisaUnivision will continue to offer ViX Gratis, the ad-supported free tier launched in 2022.”

