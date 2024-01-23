IGN reports: “Palworld’s astonishing launch success has grown further: it’s now the second most-popular game ever on Steam. Palworld posted an incredible 1,853,216 concurrent players on Steam today, January 23, a figure that sees Pocketpair’s controversial ‘Pokémon with guns’ crafting and survival game overtake Valve’s own Counter-Strike, according to SteamDB. Palworld, then, is second only to PUBG, whose remarkable Steam concurrents peak of 3,257,248 was set during the game’s glory days amid the battle royale boom.”

