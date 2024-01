GamesBeat reports: “Veterans of Xsolla and MyGames Venture Capital (MGVC) today announced the launch of a Narwhal Accelerator. This new accelerator aims to connect up-and-coming gaming companies and startups to support, resources and investment funding. Dmitrii Filatov, formerly Xsolla’s funding lead and MGVC’s executive producer; and Grigory Bortnik, former MGVC investment associate and investment director at Owlcat Games are leading Narwhal Accelerator.”

Read More