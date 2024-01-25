Mashable reports: “TikTok went from short and sweet to YouTube-length videos a while ago. Now, the app may soon increase post limits again — this time to 30 minutes. The latest option, to upload a video lasting up to half an hour, was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra on the iOS beta version of the app in the UK, as reported by TechCrunch. The test comes right after TikTok upped its previous 10-minute maximum to 15 minutes, back in October 2023.”

Read More