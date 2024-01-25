Games Industry Biz reports: “Twitch has announced several changes to the way it pays streamers, suggesting that three times as many people who broadcast via its site will gain access to higher revenue shares. In a blog post attributed to CEO Dan Clancy, the company lays out three key alterations: the expansion of its Partner Plus Program, the removal of the $100,000 to its 70/30 tier, and changes to how the Prime Gaming subscription pays out for streamers.”

