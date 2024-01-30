Engadget reports: “You will soon find a kid-friendly section inside OpenAI’s newly opened store for custom GPTs. The company has joined forces with Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that rates media and technology based on their suitability for children, to minimize the risks of AI use by teenagers. Together, they intend to create AI guidelines and educational materials for young people, their parents and their educators.”
Home Applications OpenAI And CommonSense Media Team Up To Curate Family-Friendly GPTs