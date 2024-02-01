Mashable reports: “Apple Vision Pro will launch with more than 600 apps and games, designed exclusively for the new headset, Apple has announced. The Vision Pro, which launches on Friday, Feb. 2, will start with entertainment apps such as Disney+, Max, PGA Tour Vision, NBA, and Red Bull TV. Users will also have access to productivity tools including Box, which allows them to collaborate and securely manage files and content, the brainstorming app MindNode, Microsoft 365 productivity apps, data visualization and project management apps OmniFocus and OmniPlan, as well as apps such as Fantastical and Numerics.”

